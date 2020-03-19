Matt Hardy Debut Has AEW Fans Very Excited

Matt Hardy managed to fool everyone in the wrestling world on Wednesday night. After weeks of teasing the idea that he was The Dark Order’s leader, aka “The Exalted One,” AEW revealed that the faction’s real leader was actually former WWE star Luke Harper (now going by Brodie Lee). Moments after that reveal, Hardy uploaded the final episode of his “Free The Delete” YouTube series, where he showed off his new Damascus persona and had Vanguard One fly off towards his new “Arcadia.” In the closing moments of AEW Dynamite, the drone landed in the middle of ring, quickly revealing that Hardy had arrived.
Fans were blown away by the swerve the former WWE star had managed to pull off, and applauded his arrival on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Everyone at home when they saw Matt Hardy on #AEWDynamite. #AEW pic.twitter.com/JrlDqO27pp— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 19, 2020
MATT— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) March 19, 2020
The Tears Are Flowing
Well, I just got unreasonably emotional seeing Broken Matt Hardy on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AfI48hY9cK— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) March 19, 2020
Business is About to Pick Up
Holy S**t …here we go! @MATTHARDYBRAND #AEWonTNT #AEW#AEWDyamite pic.twitter.com/qRNCEvNzs1— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) March 19, 2020
Just a Reminder — Chris Jericho is Great
@IAmJericho sold his fear so damn well here. His facial expression took @MATTHARDYBRAND‘s debut to another level. @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT https://t.co/0Qim69lLsq— Kevin Hart (@kevinhart49) March 19, 2020
No Crowd, But Great Show
In spite of no crowd & a worldwide pandemic, @AEWrestling adapted and put on their best episode of #AEWDynamite so far. Props to @CodyRhodes, @TonyKhan & the team. @MATTHARDYBRAND & #BrodieLee will get that crowd adulation soon enough. Superb stuff from all involved. Congrats!— Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMc1985) March 19, 2020
A Fresh Start
#AEWDynamite just hit the jackpot tonight with the signings of Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee big things are about to happen for each of them it’ll truly be a refreshing sight pic.twitter.com/859Nhg5Cp8— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@Mckenzieas93) March 19, 2020