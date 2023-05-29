AEW: Here's What Happened to Matt Jackson's Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 After He Blew It Up at Double or Nothing (Photo)
AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view closed out with an ultraviolent Anarchy in the Arena match between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. The Young Bucks entered the match both wearing the Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter" sneakers, the tie-in shoes for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse film. And, as he has done many times before, Matt Jackson pulled off a wild stunt with the shoe.
After getting piledriven in the back of a truck bed outside of the arena, Matt eventually limped his way back to the ring and nailed Jon Moxley with a superkick. But an explosive erupted from Matt's shoe when he made contact, revealing he had loaded it on his way back to the ring. The Bucks then posted a photo from the locker room after the match, revealing that the shoe was still intact outside of some mild burn marks.
The Elite was on the losing end of the match thanks to interference from Don Callis and a surprise betrayal from Konosuke Takeshita. The attack gave Wheeler Yuta the opening to stab Kenny Omega with a screwdriver and pin the former world champion. Omega grabbed a microphone after the show went off the air and teased "one or two more friends" coming to The Elite's aid to continue the fight against The BCC. That led to immediate speculation that Kota Ibushi might finally make his AEW debut and reunite with his old tag partner for a Blood & Guts Match in the future.
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results
- (Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal
- Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)
- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match)
- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) def. The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)