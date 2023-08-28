Mercedes Mone AEW Update Following Her Cameo Appearance at All In 2023

Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance during AEW's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. The former WWE star was shown multiple times in the crowd throughout the night and both Tony Khan and newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Saraya were asked about her potential involvement in the company during the post-show press conference. Khan repeatedly mentioned Mone isn't cleared to wrestle currently as she suffered an ankle injury in a match with Willow Nightingale at New Japan's Resurgence event back in May. Photos from the arena show Mone was still wearing a large brace on her injured leg.

"It was great to have her here," Khan said. "She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. The last time we saw her compete, she was competing against Willow Nightingale and there is a lot of exciting international pro wrestling. I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she's not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show."

Saraya had a direct message for "The CEO" — "I saw her and thought, 'Okay, she's going to be watching, great.' We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her, honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she's going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you're watching this, we can't wait for you to finally join us."

Sean Ross Sapp noted earlier in the day on Fightful Select that there have been conversations between Mone and AEW recently and that she's "open" to appearing. Do you think it'll eventually happen? Tell us your prediction in the comments!

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

