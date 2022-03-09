AEW Signs Popular Star to Four-Year Contract Extension

AEW has signed former TNT Champion Miro to a new four-year contract extension, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. “The Redeemer” is now locked in with the company until early 2026 and agreed to the terms of the new deal late last year. His original deal was apparently set to expire in the Spring of 2022. The former WWE star first arrived in AEW in 2020 as a gaming-obsessed wingman for Kip Sabian. And while he was consistently winning matches, fans weren’t thrilled with his booking initially. That finally changed in March 2021 when, after losing to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in an Arcade Anarchy match, Miro turned on Sabian and debuted his sinister, pseudo-religious persona as “God’s Favorite Champion.”

Within months he won the TNT Championship from Darby Allin and held it for 140 days before losing it to Sammy Guevara. Injuries have kept him mostly on the shelf since then, though he did step in to replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and lose to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear last November. Sapp noted that he’s healthy enough for a return.

