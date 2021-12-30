AEW’s Miro Reportedly Worked Through Injury During Bryan Danielson Match at Full Gear

Miro hasn’t been active in the ring very much since AEW Full Gear, where he was matched up against Bryan Danielson in the Eliminator Tournament. Danielson would end up winning that match, and since then Miro hasn’t wrestled, and now we know why. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Miro has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the past few months, and he wasn’t even supposed to wrestle in the World Title Eliminator Tournament, as he was taking time off to deal with the injury after he lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara on Dynamite.

Miro lost the title on September 29th, and he was out of action in the ring for the entire month of October. When Jon Moxley had to remove himself from the tournament, Miro took his place, and he wrestled with the hamstring injury against Orange Cassidy on November 3rd and Danielson on November 13th.

That is also why his leg was taped up during both matches, and also explains why it was an easy decision for him to lose to Danielson.

It’s unknown when Miro will return to in-ring action, but hopefully, he’s back to 100% soon and can get back to stomping fools in the ring on Dynamite and Rampage.

Before Full Gear, Miro was hyped for the pay-per-view, and even addressed stepping in for Moxley in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

‘This pay-per-view is just special. IT’s stacked, it’s unpredictable, there’s so much on the line. There’s so much happening – with Mox being out, I come in, there’s a lot of things people didn’t see happening,” Miro said. ‘I think, personally, this could maybe be the best pay-per-view in the past decade. It’s just that stacked. The only thing I’m gonna miss is Mox.”

‘He’ll be OK, I just pray for his fast recovery because that is the most important thing, of course. Once he comes back, I’m gonna kick his ass too – so he’ll be alright,” Miro said.

