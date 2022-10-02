AEW star Miro (real name Miroslav Barnyashev) will appear in tonight's premiere of the new CBS drama East New York on Sunday night. "The Redeemer" plays the character Nikolai Dushkin and was shown in the series' first trailer being interrogated and asking for a lawyer. The Bulgarian star was absent from AEW programming for a good chunk of 2022, partially due to him pursuing acting roles like this.

Between his hiatus and AEW's booking, Miro has only wrestled four times in 2022 and only half of those matches were one-on-one bouts. After months of building up a feud with The House of Black, Miro teamed with Darby Allin and Sting at the All Out pay-per-view and defeated the sinister trio last month.

Unfortunately, the possibility of future matches was quickly yanked away as both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews stepped away from AEW programming for personal reasons. He has since gone on Twitter claiming nobody has "the balls" to face him on Dynamite.

Nobody has the balls https://t.co/TtiAHjEkAR — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2022

The show's official synopsis reads, "From executive producers of 'NYPD Blue,' East New York stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York -- a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist her methods of leadership. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez; Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood's gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can't be intimidated; Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan, the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood's plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve and protect their community — they'll also become part of it."