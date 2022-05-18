Watch: AEW's Miro Stars in CBS' New Series 'East New York'

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Miro (real name Miroslav Barnyashev) appeared in the trailer for a new CBS series titled East New York this week. The show stars Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley, and Olivia Luccardi in a cop drama and shows the former TNT Champion getting interrogated before asking for a lawyer.

The show's synopsis reads "Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification."

"The Redeemer's" dominant run as TNT Champion ended back in September 2021 when he dropped the gold to Sammy Guevera for "The Spanish God's" first reign. He was then taken off television due to injury but came back when Jon Moxley's sudden departure from the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament left the company in need of a challenger. The Bulgarian star came back early and beat Orange Cassidy before losing to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear, then was off TV again. Reports of him pursuing various acting roles started popping up, with this trailer being the latest. Stay tuned for more details on the show!

This story is developing...