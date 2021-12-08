AEW: MJF on His Promo Battle With CM Punk Getting Mentioned on WWE Raw

The Nov. 28 episode of AEW Dynamite featured a 20-minute war of words between MJF and CM Punk. The promo was so well-received that the full video of the promo climbed to the top of YouTube’s Trending page the next day and even got a mention on Monday Night Raw the following week. At one point Punk said of Friedman, “He thinks he’s somebody, he thinks what he does is revolutionary to the wrestling business. When in reality, he’s just a less-famous Miz.”

Miz returned from hiatus (he competed on this season of Dancing With The Stars) the following Raw and confronted Edge. “The Rated-R Superstar” at one point said, “You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.” Punk and Friedman traded verbal barbs again on last week’s Dynamite, while Edge and Miz eventually agreed to a match at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view.

Friedman was asked about getting referenced while speaking with The New York Post this week.

“We gave them no choice but to speak about us,” Friedman said. “We were the talk of the town. We were the talk of the world. We were trending at one point No. 1 on all of YouTube. I don’t know if you know about this app YouTube. But Google it, a lot of videos pop up every point three seconds there are probably thousands of videos that pop up. We were numerous uno, number one, in the world. That’s the power of CM Punk versus MJF.”

“It’s something (a match with Punk) people have wanted to see,” he added. “I don’t blame Adam Copeland, Edge for talking about MJF-CM Punk on Raw. How could I? It was the most special thing that happened in our sport in decades.”

Friedman will compete in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The final two survivors of the match will wrestle next week for possession of Friedman’s diamond ring.