MJF unloaded a scathing promo on AEW president Tony Khan on this week’s AEW Dynamite, demanding that he be fired from the company over frustrations with how little he is being paid compared to how valuable he is for the promotion. His segment ended with his microphone being cut and the screen fading to black, and when CM Punk tried to confront him in the ring Friedman left through the crowd. Since then, AEW has been wiping all traces of Max from its online presence. All the recaps of the segment were immediately deleted from Twitter, no photos of him were uploaded to the episode’s online folder and now he has been pulled from both the company’s online roster and AEW Shop.

News broke over the weekend that Friedman, after months of frustration regarding his current AEW contract, had gotten his hands on a plane ticket to leave Las Vegas a night before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He still showed up to get squashed by Wardlow then immediately left the arena afterwards. He reportedly met with Khan this week to discuss his contract situation, leading to him getting a promo spot after Dynamite’s first match. It’s unclear when then turned from a real-life situation (certain aspects of it have been consistently reported to be true prior to Wednesday’s promo) and when it became a storyline. Stay tuned for more details.

This story is developing…