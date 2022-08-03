Latest Update on MJF Two Months After His Last AEW Dynamite Appearance

MJF's explosive promo on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite was, at the time, one of the biggest stories in all of professional wrestling. But "The Salt of The Earth" has been radio silent since then and AEW has seemingly scrubbed any and all mention of him from their programming. That includes their roster, their online merchandise shop and advertising, and all the while AEW President Tony Khan has declined to comment on anything regarding Friedman. His most recent promo seemed to indicate his contract issues with the promotion had been resolved and that it had been carried over into a storyline, but until he actually returns to TV no one can know for sure.

Sean Ross Sapp posted an update about Friedman on Fightful Select on Wednesday, writing that there is effectively no update on the situation. That last update anyone had on Friedman was that he was in New Jersey filming something with the Impractical Jokers cast members, though it was unclear what it was for. All of his sources, even those within the business who claim to be close to him, haven't heard a word from him.

"We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever," Sapp wrote.

It's possible that Friedman and Khan have orchestrated this entire situation to keep people guessing about what MJF will do next. Friedman is notorious for not breaking character whenever non-wrestlers are around and this could be an extension of that. But, as Sapp pointed out, being unreachable for this long doesn't typically happen.

Friedman had mentioned in interviews prior to the June promo (and the incident during Double or Nothing weekend which, by all indications, was real) that he intended to start a bidding war between AEW and WWE once his contract expired. His promo was about how he had delivered well above and beyond what was expected of him, only for Khan to keep handing bigger contracts to former WWE stars.

Do you think all of this is leading up to a storyline? Or is this MJF's way of waiting out his contract before winding up in WWE. Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!