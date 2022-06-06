AEW: More Details How Serious MJF's Situation Was Before Double or Nothing

✖

MJF's ongoing drama with All Elite Wrestling was seemingly turned into a storyline on this past week's AEW Dynamite when he delivered a scathing promo demanding Tony Khan fire him from the promotion. This came days after news broke that Max had skipped out on a fan meet & greet and had gotten his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas late Saturday night, only to not get on the plane and still work his match with Wardlow the following night at Double or Nothing.

Fans online have been openly speculating about whether or not this was just a storyline from the start, but Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Monday via his Backstage Report that proved it at least started out as real. He started off by saying the only person who 100% knows for sure what happened and what is going on is Friedman, followed closely by Khan.

"I heard a little bit more about the meet and greet from Saturday that he no-showed," Sapp said. "There were a couple of people that were involved in that you absolutely do not work if you're anybody in the company and that Tony Khan would not work. They had genuine concern for MJF's safety. We're told at one point there was discussion about having his hotel room kind of busted in to make sure he was safe and all that. There were a couple of wrestlers that had to stay overtime and were not happy. There were individual sales of the meet and greets that I'm told were that the AEW keep on that is about $10,000. So that probably would have cost them to do this. That's a substantial cost when you're a company like this and you're looking to turn a profit."

Friedman's promo was cut short by his microphone getting cut and the broadcast feed suddenly going to black. AEW immediately deleted all tweets covering the episode regarding Max, did not release any official photos of him from the episode, did not upload the clip to YouTube and have since removed him from the opening video package ahead of AEW Rampage. PWInsider even dropped a report on Monday stating Warner Bros. Discovery put out an edict saying MJF was not to be included in any promotional material for AEW going forward. He has also been removed from the company's official website and AEW Shop. Stay tuned for more updates.