AEW: Latest Update on Tony Khan’s Big Announcement on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW president Tony Khan has another major announcement lined up for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The big speculation this time around is that he’ll be announcing a supershow between AEW and New Japan (something fans have wanted to see for years) this coming June in Chicago. Khan has not commented on that speculation, but Dave Meltzer noted on this week’s Sunday Night’s Main Event that AEW officials did not deny the rumor when he asked about it.

“Yeah, I heard the rumors of a New Japan-AEW show and the only thing I can say is I asked and it wasn’t denied,” Meltzer said. “It wasn’t confirmed and they’re not gonna confirm to me the surprise so to me that leaves that one on the table as a potential surprise because if they are not doing that show, I believe I would have been told ‘we’re not doing that show’ so I think there is smoke to that fire.”

He also noted that the announcement could possibly be AEW pairing up with a streaming service, noting that Tony Khan has been actively working on that following the purchase of Ring of Honor and its tape library. Meltzer said the announcement could also be a distribution deal for ROH given the promotion’s TV deal with Sinclair Broadcasting officially ends this week. Khan was unable to provide an update on future ROH events, pay-per-views or a TV deal following Supercard of Honor.

As for the New Japan show, AEW has strengthened its working relationship with the Japanese promotion over the past few years with talent crossing over to both promotions. New Japan’s next US event, Capitol Collision, will feature AEW stars like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Brody King. Khan talked about the relationship with New Japan during a media conference call in November.

“It’s a great relationship, I really enjoy working with New Japan. It’s changed a lot, because when AEW first started off I think they were pretty pissed off with me. As wrestling went on I think they saw that I really wasn’t trying to stop them from doing anything and I actually made a lot of friendly gestures along the way,” Khan said.

“I think they saw this as a good relationship and I have a good reputation for being an honest person,” he continued. “So even though I kind of came out of left field and was a new player in the game, I think I raised their antennas early and made them pretty nervous. And then (as) I built up more of a reputation in this sport I think they wanted to work with me. And so now I talk to them on a regular basis and put matches together.”