AEW's Nyla Rose Talks Reintroducing Marvel's Thunderbird to a new World and Targeting Title Gold

AEW's Nyla Rose is an absolute powerhouse in the ring, and now she's looking to take on the world of comics with a longtime Marvel character in the lead role. Rose is co-writing next week's Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 with Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler, and after the character's shocking return in Trial of Magneto, it's now time to see how Thunderbird adapts to this very different world. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Rose all about the issue and what's in store for this classic Marvel character, as well as what's in store for her next in AEW and her Title hopes. First though we had to talk about how she ended up in the Marvel Comics Universe.

"I've somehow found my way into the Marvel universe, co-writing with Steve Orlando, who's doing some incredible work on The Marauders. David J Cutler, like you said, phenomenal artist. I want to spill the beans because I'm I'm so excited. Every time I get a sneak peek of like what's he's working on, he's bringing everything to life and it's incredible," Rose said. As for how she got involved with the project, Rose says "Luck, dumb, dumb luck. Through the magic of pro wrestling being at AEW, Steve Orlando saw me. We kind of developed a bit of a friendship. He says, 'Hey, I'm writing a comic book. Would you want to be a part of that?" And we just had a little bit of a discussion. I'm like, 'Absolutely.' Who says no? Who says no to that? You know? Growing up, we all write our, draw our own little comic books, these four panels on some notebook paper. So this is definitely a step up from that."

(Photo: Marvel)

The Marvel Universe has changed quite a bit in the years since James Proudstar's death, but that goes tenfold for the X-Men and mutant kind, who are now in control of one of the most powerful nations in the world and chart their own destiny with a combination of innovation, political maneuvering, and brutality when the situation calls for it. This offers a perfect place to reintroduce Thunderbird in a bold new way.

"Oh yeah. So it's really cool because we are getting a chance to kind of reintroduce a character, update him. I think we all say Thunderbird, John Proudstar. We can update him for the new age. He was a little dated. His look was a little dated. He's still a total badass. So we've just kind of revamped everything," Rose said. "And it's really cool because we sat down and everything is very purposeful, from his costume, his look, the colors involved. We definitely took some time and care to have everything have a meaning behind it. Instead of just be like, 'Oh, native character, throw some fringe on it.; No, we actually, everything has a purpose. Everything is there for a reason."

As Rose mentioned, the costume has received an overhaul, but they also paid attention to who John Proudstar would be in these modern times, as there are quite a few fans who know him more for being dead than anything he did while he was alive. While that poses challenges, it also opens up the canvas for who he can be quite a bit.

(Photo: Marvel)

"Kind of both and very much for that exact reason. It's good because he hasn't been around, it's kind of an open world," Rose said. "Anything is new, anything is fair game, so to speak. However, because he is not been around, there's a certain expectation of what he's become known for. So trying to find that balance between those two worlds is very much a parallel of John Proudstar himself, trying to find his balance between his worlds, being native, being mutant, and where he fits in. So it's been really cool to like bounce ideas with Steve and just kind of see where we can possibly take this."

Now, since that new suit rules, any chance we can get some Thunderbird-styled gear in the AEW ring? "I think we might have to," Rose said. "I think it would be a little criminal if I didn't, right?"

Those who are looking for answers have come to the right place, as this will set the stage for what comes next in a big way. "Without giving too much away, it's very much that. This reintroduction, if you will, is very much him finding himself, or starting to find himself and find his way, find his place. We answer quite a few questions. We also raise quite a few questions. So that's all I feel I can say without giving too much away, but it's going to be hell of an adventure, at least in the Giant-Size, to get started on his adventure. Eager to see where he goes from there," Rose said.

(Photo: Marvel)

Rose hopes to do more in the storytelling space, whether that be back in TV, in wrestling, or in the world of comics, books, and movies, and there are one or two characters she's already got her eye on in the Marvel universe.

"So I had not had the comic writing bug specifically, but the storytelling bug, writing movies or short scripts or skits and sketches, if you will. So when the opportunity came along to write a comic book, I jumped right on that. It's another medium, art and storytelling. Who knows where this goes? Maybe we see Thunderbird on the big screen. I believe he was on the small screen on one of the streaming services, but maybe this new iteration makes his way to the big screen. As far as characters I would love to get my hands on next, just because they're near and dear to my heart, Mystique and Venom."

You can understand now why we should get a RoseWritesMystique hashtag going now right? Because we totally should. Venom would also rule, but Mystique is long overdue for a solo spotlight, so here's hoping that happens. As for jumping back into acting, Rose is hopeful she gets to return to that world as well in 2022 and beyond.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. So I started in the world of acting and then made my way into pro wrestling," Rose said. "I definitely would love if there's an opportunity. The scheduling is, of course, bananas, but if there is ever an opportunity, I would absolutely love, be it on stage or on screen, to get back into it. Or even voice acting. I've done a little, I've done a little. I can't give way too much right now, but there's something coming out on a major streaming platform."

(Photo: AEW)

Despite all of the work in other avenues, Rose has never lost sight of the ultimate prize in AEW, and that's Championships. Whether it's the AEW Women's World Championship or the TBS Championship, Rose wants that gold back around the waist. That said, she's also looking to build up the Vixens too into their own powerful faction, which can only help usher in a new Rose Title reign.

"So what's on my radar, some hopes and dreams. I would love for Vicki and I to build up the Vixens, get a couple more. Like you said, the playing field's out there. Mercedes Martinez. She could be a good fit. Leyla Hirsch has got an attitude shift. I think her head's in the right place now. She could be a good fit. There are a couple of people we got our eyes on. Of course, Diamante, my girl, tag partner from way back in the day, last year. But yeah, there's a couple of people that I would love to bring into the fold and just run amuck"' Rose said.

Regarding Titles, Rose said "For sure. Titles are the most important thing. You know? If you're not trying to be the best at what you do and Titles are a definite signifier that you are at the top, you are the best, why are you doing it? So, Championship gold, absolutely got my sights on that. However, Championship gold is not the only important thing. So like I say, building up the Vixens, just kind of stake my claim, letting the world know, not here to be trifled with. And then when the time is right, we strike, get some gold around the waist."



You can catch Rose every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and you can read Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 when it hits comic stores on Wednesday, May 4th.

Would you want to see Rose write a Mystique series, and what do you want to see next for Rose in AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!