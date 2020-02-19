AEW Official Rankings for Feb. 19

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view is just 10 days away, and AEW’s latest official power rankings seem to point at a few matches that have yet to be announced. Chris Jericho is already booked to defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, so it’s not surprise that Mox is sitting at the top of the singles rankings once again. Meanwhile the tag team rankings have The Young Bucks at No. 1, pointing towards a battle against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega that’s been brewing on Being The Elite. Finally the new Women’s Rankings reflect the title change from last week, putting Riho at No. 1 with a 3-1 record ahead of Kris Statland and Hikaru Shida.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out the full card for tonight’s show below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros.

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Tag Team Battle Royale — Winner Gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution

This week’s Dynamite will mark the debut of Ring of Honor and New Japan star Jeff Cobb. Cody Rhodes addressed his status with the company during a media conference call on Tuesday.

“[His deal] is still in gestation,” Rhodes said. “Jeff works with New Japan, he works with Ring of Honor and now he works with AEW. I’m a big fan of Jeff Cobb’s because I like shooters in wrestling. I don’t consider myself one with my limited amateur background, but he’s a tank and a special athlete. To be transparent it’s in gestation. I hope that he maybe pursues a longer thing with AEW, but I don’t want it to impede on anything he’s doing in his soul. He wants to travel the globe and do all kinds of stuff, have it.

“That’s one of the great things about AEW, there’s no blanket contracts,” he added. “Everybody’s contracts is different about what they can do and where they can go.”

