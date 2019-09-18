Every AEW on TNT Match Announced Before the Oct. 2 Premiere

All Elite Wrestling will officially premiere on the TNT network on Oct. 2 at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. From that point on the young promotion will host a two-live show every week, and thus far it has announced the location of six additional episode locations along with their next pay-per-view, Full Gear.
Along with the locations, AEW has announced a number of matches for each of its upcoming episodes, giving fans an idea of which stars they’ll see on television each week and when title matches will take place.
Check out the full list of announced matches below! We’ll continue to update this list with every match announcement up until the Oct. 2 premiere.
Oct. 2 in Washington D.C.
Location: Capital One Arena
- Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose
- Adam Page vs. PAC
- Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and Santana & Ortiz
- SCU vs. Jungle Express
- Jon Moxley announced to appear
- MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Oct. 9 in Boston
Location: Agganis Arena
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
- Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
Oct. 16 in Philadelphia
Location: The Liacouras Center
- AEW World Championship Match
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: Best Friends vs. SCU
Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh
Location: The Petersen Events Center
- Jon Moxley vs. TBA
- World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches
Oct. 30 in Charleston, West Virginia
Location: Charleston Coliseum
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
- Chris Jericho vs. TBA
- Jon Moxley vs. TBA
Full Gear Pay-Per-View (Nov. 9)
Location: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes
- Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega