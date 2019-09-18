Every AEW on TNT Match Announced Before the Oct. 2 Premiere

All Elite Wrestling will officially premiere on the TNT network on Oct. 2 at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. From that point on the young promotion will host a two-live show every week, and thus far it has announced the location of six additional episode locations along with their next pay-per-view, Full Gear.

Along with the locations, AEW has announced a number of matches for each of its upcoming episodes, giving fans an idea of which stars they’ll see on television each week and when title matches will take place.

Check out the full list of announced matches below! We’ll continue to update this list with every match announcement up until the Oct. 2 premiere.

Oct. 2 in Washington D.C.

Location: Capital One Arena

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Adam Page vs. PAC

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and Santana & Ortiz

SCU vs. Jungle Express

Jon Moxley announced to appear

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Oct. 9 in Boston

Location: Agganis Arena

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

Oct. 16 in Philadelphia

Location: The Liacouras Center

AEW World Championship Match

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: Best Friends vs. SCU



Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh

Location: The Petersen Events Center

Jon Moxley vs. TBA

World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches

Oct. 30 in Charleston, West Virginia

Location: Charleston Coliseum

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Chris Jericho vs. TBA

Jon Moxley vs. TBA

Full Gear Pay-Per-View (Nov. 9)

Location: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland