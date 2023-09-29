AEW Original Provides Update on Contract Negotiations

Jim Ross has been in the AEW announce booth since the company's inception. The WWE Hall of Famer was part of the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 commentary team, the first show in AEW history, and went on to be the voice of AEW Dynamite when that show debuted later that fall. In recent memory, JR has had a reduced role within the company, only joining the announce table for specific matches and certain shows. JR has most consistently been used in a backstage interviewing capacity, conducting sit-down chats with talent on AEW broadcasts.

Will Jim Ross Stay With AEW?

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his AEW future.

"I hope to continue working for AEW for the foreseeable future. That's our goal, that's (AEW President) Tony [Khan]'s goal, that's my goal. Tony and I had a nice chat about my contract last week at TV, so things are moving along well in that regard," JR said. "I'm sure that between Barry Bloom, my agent, and the legal department at AEW, that they're gonna get something worked out. That's my belief. I'm being positive and optimistic."

JR pointed out that his current deal with AEW is the "best scenario" for him at this stage in his career, praising the young company for reinvigorating his passion for pro wrestling.

"This is the best scenario for me that I could imagine, working for a young company, where when you go to work, you feel invigorated, you feel excited. You're around a lot of great young talent that want to be stars," JR continued. "This group of talents, boy, they work their a-- off. Some of the matches we've had on Collision the last few weeks have just been epic in my view. Hard-hitting, epic matches that I just can't get enough of.

"The only thing I'd like to do more of is call more than just the main event, but that's not my goal. Like I said, Tony Khan has been a blessing to me for providing me an opportunity to work in the business that I love, that I still love. So better days, more good days lie ahead. Life is good."

JR is expected to be on the call for Saturday's AEW Collision, which airs on TNT at 8 PM ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Jim Ross's status within AEW.