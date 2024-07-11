AEW Crowns 2024 Owen Hart Cup Champion on Dynamite

The 2024 edition of All Elite Wrestling’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament upped the ante by granting the winners a World Championship opportunity. The men’s side of the tournament came to an end on Wednesday, pitting two absolute titans of AEW against one another for a wildly anticipated matchup. Bryan Danielson, on the final full-time run of his career, went to the Owen Hart final to face “Hangman” Adam Page, who has been completely unhinged since his return. Of course, when an unstoppable force meets and immovable object, something has to give.

Much to the shock of everyone in attendance and all those watching at home, Bryan Danielson took home the victory, and was presented with the Owen Hart Cup by the late wrestling legend’s close friend, Jeff Jarrett. Danielson, not Hangman, will be facing Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In.

The American Dragon is the 2024 Owen Hart Tournament Champion.

A bleeding Danielson fought tooth and nail to stay in the match, after Hangman absolutely obliterated him outside the ring. The American Dragon was nearly counted out, struggling to even get up off the floor. Things only got uglier from there. Hangman beat Danielson down in merciless fashion, despite a last-ditch knee strike that almost gave Danielson a shot.

Some help from “Special Enforcer” Jeff Jarrett couldn’t stop Page’s onslaught. He entered as a referee after Paul Turner was knocked out, but Page still seemed to be on the offensive. Things changed after Danielson was nearly choked out, as a brilliant reversal put Hangman in a vulnerable position and cost him the match.

Hangman Page’s Warpath

The match was intense from the very first bell, which is to be expected given the absolute warpath Hangman has been on, determined to earn a title shot and get revenge on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

If you recall, Swerve and Hangman ignited a heated rivalry during Strickland’s ascension to AEW’s top spot. At the time, Swerve was the one playing dirty, going as far as to break into Hangman’s house and spy on his child just to get inside fhe former champ’s head. The actions were despicable, but the AEW fans eventually found a way to fall in love with Swerve, and he became one of the most popular names in the company on his way to taking the title from Samoa Joe.

When Hangman finally returned to AEW action last week, he returned to a world he barely understood. He watched Swerve threaten his family and hang him from the ring with a chain. The man is a force of evil in Hangman’s eyes, but the crowds love and praise him. This clearly broke something inside Page, as he has gone full heel in his quest for revenge. Bryan Danielson, unfortunately, was another person standing in the way of that mission.