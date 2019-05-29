Pac Pulled From AEW’s Next Event, Fyter Fest

The backstage drama between Pac and All Elite Wrestling was a big question mark hanging over the company’s first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing on Friday night. Reports of why the Pac vs. Adam Page match that was originally scheduled popped up from multiple different sources, with some claiming Pac wasn’t willing to take a loss to Kenny Omega down to the road, while others thought the Dragon Gate promotion didn’t want their top champion taking a loss in a storyline. There were event reports that issues with booking had nothing to do with it, and that Pac (formerly known as Neville in the WWE) merely had a visa issue that AEW had to work around.

Regardless, Pac was essentially written out of the show after he stated following a match with Page at a British independent wrestling show (which AEW streamed on their YouTube channe), that he was never coming to AEW. On Wednesday AEW announced that Pac had officially been pulled from the next AEW event, Fyter Fest, which is scheduled for June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The former NXT Champion was supposed to team with the Lucha Brothers to take on Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in a six-man tag match, but the match now has a the Lucha Bros. aligning with a mystery partner at the show.

Other matches booked for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Jon Moxley (making his AEW debut) against Joey Janela.

Tony Khan spoke on the company’s relationship with Pac after Double or Nothing. According to him, the two parties are still on good terms.

“I’m a huge Pac fan, and we love Pac,” Khan said. Hopefully he’ll be doing a lot of shows for us in the future.”

“It just didn’t work out,” he continued. “There were a lot of reasons why. I think the show came together great and I think we would have loved to have him here and we’d love to work with him in the future, we love Pac and we all respect him as one of the best performers.”

Following Fyter Fest, AEW will host the Fight for the Fallen event on July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida. Three matches have already been announced for that show — Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie, Omega vs. Cima and Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks.