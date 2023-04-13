AEW Star Once Pitched Alliance With Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been a staple of WWE programming for over a full consecutive decade now. The former ECW boss had been a constant in the world of professional wrestling since the late 1980s but quietly departed WWE in 2006, concluding his first run with the company. Upon his return in 2012, Heyman backed Brock Lesnar, serving as The Beast's mouthpiece. When Lesnar took time off, Heyman aligned himself with longtime friend and then-WWE Champion CM Punk. In the subsequent years, Heyman would back the likes of Curtis Axel, Ryback and Cesaro before finding a permanent home as the special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If one current AEW star got her way, Heyman's services would have extended to the women's division as well.

"I wanted to be a Paul Heyman girl," AEW's Saraya told Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover. "I mean, everyone wanted to be a Paul Heyman girl, but I even said to him at one point, 'I want to be a Paul Heyman girl.' I was in his book. He put me in his book and I was like, 'Oh my god, I love you.' I was very excited."

There's no word on why this pairing never materialized on screen, but it could be due to the timing of Saraya's initial retirement. Saraya, then known as Paige, was most prominently featured on WWE TV from 2014 until 2016. She took extended time off to deal with a neck injury, resulting in her missing 18 months of in-ring action. When she returned in November 2017, Saraya was active for just about one month before she suffered another neck injury, forcing her into an early retirement.

Saraya has since returned to active competition, ending her five-year retirement this past November at AEW Full Gear. She currently heads up her own heel stable, The Outcasts, and is waging war on the "AEW originals" within the AEW women's division.