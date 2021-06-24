Paul Wight Holding Out Hope for Match With Shaq in AEW

✖

A wrestling match between The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been teased for years. But beyond a face-off in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, it has never truly materialized. Wight now finds himself working in AEW primarily as the color commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, while the four-time NBA Champion had his first official match on AEW Dynamite back in March. That ended with O'Neal and Jade Cargill beating Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, but not before Rhodes sent Shaq crashing through a table and carried into an ambulance (where he mysteriously disappeared afterward).

The Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone spoke with Wight this week and the subject of the match came up once again. The former WWE, WCW and ECW World Champion said he still thinks there's a chance.

"I hope so at some point. It's been the biggest tease ever between Shaq vs. me for how many years. At some point, you either never do it because you can't live up to the tease or we need to hurry up and do it before it gets to be yesterday's news," Wight said (h/t Fightful).

Wight also gave a review of O'Neal's tag match against Rhodes — "It was a great match. I thought Shaq did a great job with that match. Cody did as well. I saw Cody did a lot of things in that match that he used to do against me. I was thinking, 'I've seen Cody fight the same way against another tall guy.' Shaq did great. Jade did great too, that was one of her first matches. It was a big match for Jade and Red Velvet. The whole thing came off really good for everybody involved. Hopefully, I'll get to wrestle Shaq, but who knows. The powers that be and the way the world works, hopefully. What I do need to talk to Shaq about is getting me a Krispy Kreme franchise."

Do you think Wight vs. O'Neal needs to happen? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! AEW returns to television this Saturday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite. Here's what's on the card: