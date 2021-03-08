Watch: AEW Fan Video Shows Shaq Leaving Ambulance Just Before Dynamite Segment
This week's AEW Dynamite was highlighted by Shaquille O'Neal's in-ring debut in a mixed tag match involving Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes. Shaq went viral for a moment late in the match when Rhodes nailed him with a Running Crossbody and sent him crashing through a pair of tables, but the NBA Champion still wound up on the winning team when Cargill pinned Velvet in the ring. O'Neal had to be stretchered out of the arena to an ambulance, but the episode showed that when Tony Schivone tried to enter the ambulance for an update Shaq was gone.
Since there was no follow-up later in the night, Shaq's disappearance remains a mystery. That is, unless, you were at Daily's Place as the episode was taking place. A video made by a fan in the crowd made its way onto Twitter over the weekend, showing O'Neal being rushed out of the ambulance just before Schiavone's segment took place. Based on the reaction, it sounds like plenty of fans could see O'Neal as he walked backstage.
@RajGiri_303 AEW pulled a “where did Shaq go” when Schiavone opened the ambulance door. It looks like the audience had a view of the magic trick being orchestrated! 🙄🤦♂️ @WrestlingIncMarch 7, 2021
In AEW's defense, it's hard to hide a seven-foot-one giant no matter what you do!
