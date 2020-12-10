AEW's Penta El Zero M Reportedly Injured, Written Off During Dynamite

✖

Penta El Zero M, one half of AEW's The Lucha Bros., had to be helped to the back by trainers during this week's AEW Dynamite after being slammed through a table by The Butcher while competing in a six-man tag match. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, this was done in order to write Penta off television with an actual leg injury he suffered weeks back while training. There's no timetable right now on when he'll return, and his brother Fenix and Lance Archer wound up on the losing against Eddie Kingston, Butcher and The Blade.

The Lucha Bros. signed with AEW in early 2019 and quickly started up a feud with The Young Bucks over who the best tag team in the world was. The Bucks wound up beating Penta and Fenix for AAA World Tag Team Championships in an impromptu match at the Rey de Reyes event in March, then beat them at Double or Nothing. The luchadores finally picked up a victory over the two in June, then defended their titles in an Escalera De La Muerte Match at the All Out pay-per-view.

Recently, Penta and Fenix were apart of Kingston's Family alongside Butcher, Blade and The Bunny. However, Kingston tried to boot Fenix out of the group, telling Penta he didn't need to worry about the "dead weight." PAC then returned to company and promptly reformed Death Triangle after Penta turned face and agreed to side with his brother against Kingston.

AEW's next big event, New Year's Smash, will take place on the Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 episodes of Dynamite. Here's what AEW has lined up for next week's show.