Christian Cage Flips Off Kenny Omega During AEW Rampage Premiere

Christian Cage really got fans' attention by flipping the bird Impact World Champion Kenny Omega during their title match at AEW Rampage's debut episode! All Elite Wrestling is branching out with a new hour of television on TNT, and this new hour is led by three huge championship matches. Kicking things off is Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship, and Kenny Omega has been highly dominant for a long stretch of time and has not lost since his time at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. But Christian Cage was ready for Omega in many ways.

Not only did Cage go on to eventually break Omega's huge streak and win the Impact World Championship, but he really made a mark on TNT with flipping the bird at Kenny Omega while mocking Omega's usual pointing taunt before going on with the rest of the match. Check it out below as caught by FITE TV:

Here's what some fans are saying about the big moment:

Christian Cage letting birds fly lol. If he wins this I’ll pop. Loved his time in TNA as the NWA champion #AEWRampage — Mickel (@Mickel_1989) August 14, 2021

From Christian Cage using Kenny Omega's finger bang to flipping the bird what a burn statement #AEWRampage — Aaron Martin (@BroGod4Life) August 14, 2021

Christian Cage becoming the Impact World Champion is the kind of huge statement the former WWE veteran wanted to make when he first made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Now with this on top of flipping the bird on the very first AEW Rampage episode, Christian Cage has made TV history with the company in a number of different ways now.

AEW Rampage is now going on live on TNT, and the card for the evening breaks down as such:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage – Impact World Championship

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs Red Velvet – AEW Women’s Championship

Miro (c) vs Fuego del Sol – AEW TNT Championship

What do you think of Christian Cage making this statement? What did you think of the match against Kenny Omega? Let us know all of your thoughts about AEW Rampage in the comments!