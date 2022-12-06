AEW Star Was Against Recent Hiatus

All Elite Wrestling's roster is slowly returning to full form. The young promotion was plagued with injuries throughout 2022 which forced multiple storylines to change on the fly while planned programs were scrapped altogether. Beyond the physical setbacks, AEW lost some talent due to mental exhaustion. The was exemplified with the House of Black, as leader Malakai Black revealed that he was taking time off from the company and would be back at some point "soon." Buddy Matthews joined Black in this temporary departure, announcing at an independent show that he needed to "go away for a while."

While Black and Matthews mutually wanted a break, Brody King did not.

"I didn't want to do it. I didn't want to take a break," King told Renee Paquette on The Sessions (h/t Fightful). "I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time."

That momentum went beyond the House of Black as a group, as King was featured in a prominent singles position within the company.

"I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was," King continued. "I got to wrestle Darby [Allin] twice. I got to wrestle Jon [Moxley]. I feel [that] those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, 'he's just Malakai's sidekick,' to 'Oh s--t, he's a threat.' Those are the moments I was waiting for."

Before joining AEW, King made his name in Ring of Honor. The heavyweight debuted in that promotion as a member of Marty Scurll's Villain Enterprises where he accumulated both duos and trios gold. After Villain Enterprises quietly disbanded, King pursued the ROH World Championship and eventually formed his own stable, Violence Unlimited.

"It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it," King said regarding showcasing his singles ability in AEW. "I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away."

Fortunately for King, he felt like the House of Black's return picked up right where they left off.

"We made this return and it was awesome," King said. "The whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn't miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don't want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome."