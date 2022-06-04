AEW Reveals Full Details on NJPW's Role in World Title Eliminator Series

✖

Last night's AEW Rampage carried some disappointing news, as CM Punk revealed that he has been injured and that he would require surgery. The injury will take him out of action for a while but after some initial confusion, it was stated that Punk would not be vacating his AEW World Championship. Instead, an Interim Champion will be crowned through an Eliminator Series tournament, and they will face Punk when he is able to return to unify those Titles. Now AEW has released more details on the multi-stage Eliminator Series, which will also include New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion event and stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto.

The Battle Royal will take place next Wednesday and the winner of that will move on to compete in the main event. That will take place later in the night against Jon Moxley, and whoever wins that will advance to compete in the AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door. There will also be an Eliminator Match at NJPW's Dominion between Tanahashi and Goto, and whoever wins that will advance to that Forbidden Door match as well. Then whoever wins that match will be crowned the new Interim AEW World Champion. You can find all of the official details below.

"The multi-stage Eliminator Series will feature: An exciting Battle Royal featuring many of the top competitors in AEW, which will open the broadcast of AEW Dynamite, live this Wednesday, June 8, from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, with the winner advancing to compete in the main event.

That same night, the winner of the Battle Royal will meet former AEW World Champion and #1 Ranked Jon Moxley in an Eliminator Match in the main event of Dynamite, with the winner advancing to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on June 26, live from the sold out United Center in Chicago, IL.

Meanwhile, on June 12, at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's ("NJPW") Dominion event from the historic Osaka Jo-Hall, highly decorated NJPW stars and long-time rivals Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto will face off in an Eliminator Match for the interim AEW World Championship, with the winner also advancing to Forbidden Door on June 26, live on pay-per-view.

The winner of AEW's June 8 Eliminator Match will face the winner of NJPW's June 12 Tanahashi vs Goto Eliminator Match in the main event of Forbidden Door on June 26, to crown the Interim AEW World Champion.

After AEW World Champion CM Punk is medically cleared to compete, the winner of the AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series will face CM Punk in an AEW World Championship Unification Match."

