AEW Revolution 2022 Opening Betting Lines

AEW will kick off its 2022 pay-per-view lineup with the Revolution event on March 6, taking place at the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Most of the show’s card was mapped out on this week’s AEW Dynamite and BetOnline has released the opening betting lines for the top matches. Based on the oddsmakers’ picks, “Hangman” Adam Page is expected to retain his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa is primed to dethrone Dr. Britt Baker of the AEW Women’s World Championship and CM Punk will beat MJF in what is expected to be a bloody Dog Collar Match.

Surprisingly, the odds have inched further in Punk’s favor since Dynamite, which saw Friedman cut a heart-wrenching promo that teetered on the line between heel and face. Check out the updated lines below:

Below is the remainder of the card. There’s still one entrant left in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and the third team in the AEW World Tag Team Championship triple threat will be determined via a Casino Battle Royale on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Express vs. reDRagon vs. Casino Tag Team Battle Royale Winner

Jungle Express vs. reDRagon vs. Casino Tag Team Battle Royale Winner TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti Face of the Revolution Ladder Match : Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

: Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy (Tornado Trios Match)

The last match to be added was confirmed at the end of Dynamite, as Jon Moxley will take on Bryan Danielson. Several weeks ago Danielson offered for Moxley to join him in creating their own faction, bringing in promising young stars like Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty and molding them in their trademark ways of violence. Moxley couldn’t find a reason to say no, but he also still wanted a match with Danielson and said he doesn’t “stand with” anyone until he “bleeds” with them first. Danielson eventually accepted that offer.