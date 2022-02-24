Updated AEW Revolution 2022 Lineup Following AEW Dynamite (Feb. 23)

AEW’s Revolution 2022 pay-per-view is a mere 10 days away and this week’s AEW Dynamite covered a lot of ground in building up the show’s card. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (reDRagon) opened the show by winning a tag team battle royal to earn a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship triple threat match, Ricky Starks beat 10 for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho’s rivalry will finally come to a head in a grudge match and Jade Cargill will put her TBS Championship and undefeated streak on the line against Tay Conti.

It was also confirmed that a trios tornado tag match will take place involving the AHFO (Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy), Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara. El Idolo cost Allin the chance to win back the TNT Championship last week in Nashville and will challenge Guevara for the gold on this week’s AEW Rampage. If he wins, it will be the first title the former NXT Champion has held since joining AEW last year

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second team that will be added to the tag title match with Jurassic Express and reDRagon will be decided on next week’s Dynamite, and another entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will be determined between Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens. The last entrant has yet to be confirmed and is typically saved for a surprise.

Dynamite ended with Jon Moxley saving Bryan Danielson from an attack by 2.0. “The American Dragon” responded to what Moxley said last week and agreed to a match at Revolution, seemingly setting the stage for the faction he pitched to Moxley weeks ago.

And we have an answer! It's gonna be @JonMoxley vs. @BryanDanielson LIVE at the #AEWRevolution PPV on Sunday March 6!



What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite from Bridgeport, CT! pic.twitter.com/4u3BAATH7W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

As for the build to the pay-per-view’s main event AEW World Championship match, Hangman Page will team with John Silver and Alex Reynolds on next week’s Dynamite to face Adam Cole, O’Reilly and Fish. Check out the updated Revolution lineup below: