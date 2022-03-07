AEW Revolution 2022: Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson In Explosive Brawl

While there wasn’t a belt on the line in the match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, that didn’t stop this match from becoming one of the most anticipated of this year’s AEW Revolution. With these two superstars making names for themselves within several professional wrestling organizations, the duo are butting heads as they begin the formation of what might be one of the biggest factions in All Elite’s history, though they would have to battle one another first. Needless to say, no punches were pulled in this massive match.

Moxley and Danielson have quite the history with one another before either entered All Elite Wrestling, long before the organization even swung open its doors to compete with the WWE. The two fought one another during their careers in World Wrestling Entertainment and even before then when they were both aspiring wrestlers looking to hit the bigger leagues. While the two have been on respectable terms since both landed at AEW, AEW Revolution saw them both at one another’s throats.

Danielson started out the match by showing off his technical prowess in the ring, with the superstar’s “lock-ups” doing well at keeping Moxley close to the ground. Moxley made it seem as though every blow that Bryan delivered in the early parts of the match were simply a way for him to get a proper warm-up, showing the difference in size between the two. Much like the match between MJF and CM Punk, this brawl between the two veterans wasn’t afraid to get into the bloody territory.

Ultimately, Moxley was able to claim victory, thanks in part to quite the confusing pin, though that didn’t stop the two from fighting even past the bell, that is until William Regal made an unexpected appearance.

With the match decided and the two enemies shaking hands as Regal looked on, it will be interesting to see if the two do go ahead and form a faction in the AEW and what name this titanic team-up will take.