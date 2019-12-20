AEW Revolution PPV Event Sells Out In Under One Hour

AEW Revolution, the company’s next PPV scheduled for February 29th, sold out on Friday morning in less than one hour.

Revolution will mark the fourth PPV event for the young company, the second of which that will emanate from the Chicagoland area. Previously, AEW Double or Nothing was held in Las Vegas last May, AEW All Out occurred in Hoffman Estates (Illinois) in August, and AEW Full Gear took place in Baltimore in November.

AEW Revolution will take place at the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago. The company announced that all seats were sold out via their social media.

It should be noted that a portion of the tickets were sold before Friday’s official on sale that saw all of the remaining tickets snatched up within an hour. A pre sale took place on Thursday, specifically for affiliates of Chicago’s Pro Wrestling Tees.

The venue should seat in excess of 10,000 fans for the event. While AEW has not revealed the exact amount of tickets that were sold on Thursday and Friday, most of the tickets that were remaining from the pre sale were sold within the first 15 minutes of Friday’s general public on sale. There were some limited view seats that were released following tickets having been on sale for 45 minutes, and those tickets were snatched up rather quickly as well.

With the event over two months away, no matches have been announced as of this date. The event will take place the same weekend as the C2E2 entertaining and gaming convention in Chicago. That convention happens at the nearby McCormick Place, so some crossover is likely, especially with so many members of the AEW roster being big time gamers (ie: Kenny Omega). AEW has announced that the two events will be partnering.