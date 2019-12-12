AEW Revolution PPV Announced For Chicago

AEW announced during Dynamite on Wednesday night that the company’s next PPV event will take place on Saturday, February 29th.

The event, titled AEW Revolution, will take place at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The venue is located in downtown Chicago next to the McCormick Place convention complex. This is the first time that AEW has run a venue other than the Sears Centre in the Chicagoland area.

The Sears Centre, located in Hoffman Estates, was the site of the All In event in 2018 prior to the launch of AEW. That venue later hosted AEW All Out this past August, as well as an edition of AEW Dynamite the week of Thanksgiving.

The seating capacity of the Wintrust Arena is advertised as slightly less than the Sears Centre, coming in at just over 10,000 as compared to the Sears Centre’s 11,000-plus. However, one of the draws to run the Wintrust Arena is that the C2E2 comic and entertainment convention will be happening the very same weekend at the McCormick Place convention center which is right next to the Wintrust Arena.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 20th.

This will mark the third official AEW event in the Chicago metro since the company was launched earlier this year. This will also mean that two of the company’s first four PPV events have also been held in the Chicago area.

AEW has revealed that they plan on running one PPV per quarter moving forward while also sticking with their established names. So we can expect AEW Revolution to become the Q1 PPV, AEW Double or Nothing to stay in Q2, AEW All Out for Q3, and AEW Full Gear for Q4.

