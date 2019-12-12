AEW Revolution PPV Announced For Chicago

AEW announced during Dynamite on Wednesday night that the company’s next PPV event will take place on Saturday, February 29th.
The event, titled AEW Revolution, will take place at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The venue is located in downtown Chicago next to the McCormick Place convention complex. This is the first time that AEW has run a venue other than the Sears Centre in the Chicagoland area.
The Sears Centre, located in Hoffman Estates, was the site of the All In event in 2018 prior to the launch of AEW. That venue later hosted AEW All Out this past August, as well as an edition of AEW Dynamite the week of Thanksgiving.
The seating capacity of the Wintrust Arena is advertised as slightly less than the Sears Centre, coming in at just over 10,000 as compared to the Sears Centre’s 11,000-plus. However, one of the draws to run the Wintrust Arena is that the C2E2 comic and entertainment convention will be happening the very same weekend at the McCormick Place convention center which is right next to the Wintrust Arena.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 20th.
This will mark the third official AEW event in the Chicago metro since the company was launched earlier this year. This will also mean that two of the company’s first four PPV events have also been held in the Chicago area.
AEW has revealed that they plan on running one PPV per quarter moving forward while also sticking with their established names. So we can expect AEW Revolution to become the Q1 PPV, AEW Double or Nothing to stay in Q2, AEW All Out for Q3, and AEW Full Gear for Q4.
AEW issued the following press release for AEW Revolution.
AEW Announces “REVOLUTION” PPV Event in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
— AEW’s Fourth PPV takes Center Stage at C2E2 Convention at Wintrust Arena —
December 11, 2019 – AEW is invading the popular C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) with an explosive pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago. REVOLUTION will be AEW’s fourth PPV offering, its first visit inside Chicago city limits, and its third visit back to the Midwestern wrestling hotbed.
The three-day C2E2 expo, which runs from Feb. 28-March 1, is the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest with more than 90,000 attendees. AEW will have a strong presence at the show with a dedicated booth, special meet-and-greet sessions with world-class talent, and other fan engagements.
REVOLUTION will feature electrifying and high-profile match-ups with stars such as AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU, AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, Jon Moxley, Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker all scheduled to appear.
Just in time for holiday gifts, fans can purchase tickets for REVOLUTION on Friday, Dec. 20, at noon ET (11am CT/9am PT) at AEWTIX.com , ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $20 and range up to $150 face value.
“REVOLUTION will be a huge pay-per-view event for AEW, featuring the biggest wrestling card we’ve ever presented, at the heart of a three-day destination event in partnership with C2E2,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “The experience in the South Loop of Chicago will be unlike anything we’ve seen in wrestling, and it will be all day, all night and all weekend.”
REVOLUTION will be live on PPV on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at FITE.TV.