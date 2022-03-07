CM Punk Beats MJF in a Wildly Bloody Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution

CM Punk and MJF both left Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view battered and bloody following their Dog Collar Match. After failing to pin his former hero with a superplex onto thumbtacks, Friedman started screaming for Wardlow to come down to the ring and hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, the same tool he used to beat Punk in Chicago earlier this year. Wardlow acted as though he couldn’t find the ring, giving Punk the opening for a GTS. Wardlow then found it in his pocket and left it in the ring, enabling Punk to grab it and bash Max across the face before scoring the pin.
The win likely brings an end to the rivalry between the two, but now it’s unclear where Friedman and Wardlow go from here. “Mr. Mayhem” won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a shot at the TNT Championship and Max claimed that if he’d won, he’d “let” Wardlow keep the TNT title instead of hand it over to his boss. But after tonight, it’s possible Friedman has changed his tune.
Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.
- Leyla Hirsch def. Kris Statlander (Buy-In)
- HOOK def. QT Marshall (Buy-In)
- The House of Black def. Penta Oscura, PAC and Erick Redbeard (Buy-in)
- Eddie Kingston def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express def. Young Bucks and reDRagon
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Wardlow wins
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Tay Conti
- CM Punk def. MJF (Dog Collar Match)
- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)