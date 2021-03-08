AEW Revolution Fans Hated the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch's Final Explosion

AEW Revolution fans hated the final explosion in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch! The main draw of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view was the promise of a brutal deathmatch between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. The two of them have been a part of their fair share of brutal and bloody matches, and while the rules of this particular deathmatch weren't quite clarified until recently, fans agreed that the match itself was worth the price of admission as both Moxley and Omega really left it all out in the ring and shed all kinds of blood.

But that wasn't the issue fans had. Throughout the match, there was a notable countdown as it was revealed that after 30 minutes the bombs around the ring were going to go off and leave whoever was in the ring in the middle of a huge explosion. When that explosion finally occurred with Moxley and surprise helper Eddie Kingston in the middle of the ring, the results were much less "explosive" than fans had expected to see.

With some sparks flying and smaller fireworks exploding, it wasn't exactly the wild kind of explosion fans had hoped. Though this is the much safer route, it's the kind of fizzled out experience that AEW fans certainly weren't expecting after such a massive bout. Read on to see what fans are saying about AEW Revolution's final explosion, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!