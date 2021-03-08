AEW Revolution Fans Hated the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch's Final Explosion
AEW Revolution fans hated the final explosion in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch! The main draw of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view was the promise of a brutal deathmatch between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. The two of them have been a part of their fair share of brutal and bloody matches, and while the rules of this particular deathmatch weren't quite clarified until recently, fans agreed that the match itself was worth the price of admission as both Moxley and Omega really left it all out in the ring and shed all kinds of blood.
But that wasn't the issue fans had. Throughout the match, there was a notable countdown as it was revealed that after 30 minutes the bombs around the ring were going to go off and leave whoever was in the ring in the middle of a huge explosion. When that explosion finally occurred with Moxley and surprise helper Eddie Kingston in the middle of the ring, the results were much less "explosive" than fans had expected to see.
With some sparks flying and smaller fireworks exploding, it wasn't exactly the wild kind of explosion fans had hoped. Though this is the much safer route, it's the kind of fizzled out experience that AEW fans certainly weren't expecting after such a massive bout. Read on to see what fans are saying about AEW Revolution's final explosion, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
"And Then...
prevnext
This #AEWRevolution ending had so much potential....and then.... pic.twitter.com/EAeC6hicgG— JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) March 8, 2021
RIP in Peace
prevnext
rip to everyone who thought the explosions was going to look like this #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/hJbAvYtxoT— NumberoftheBeast (@Murderdarkness6) March 8, 2021
"Glad Everybody is Okay"
prevnext
Lmaoooo #AEWRevolution what an “insane” explosion... glad everybody is okay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BrA4XPYPrV— Justin Zaine (@ToolHead152) March 8, 2021
...Was this the Plan?
prevnext
I’m thinking this is not how they planned this to go....#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/AVYv85Ybjv— Amanda (@KayFabeulous) March 8, 2021
Not the Sparkler Though!
prevnext
AEW exploding barbed wire deathmatch was crazyyyyy 😮 #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/5JA3C615LD— em🐸 (@emolymarie) March 8, 2021
What Was That???
prevnext
What was that? #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/Ca63nbB3Qg— Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) March 8, 2021
Well, He Did Save His Friend from Something???
prevnext
Eddie saved Jon Moxley from having to watch a trailer park worthy firework show#AEW #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/WrZqrrIhdl— Brothers of Discussion Podcast (@BODpodcast) March 8, 2021
"This Ending Really is Unfortunate"
prevnext
Like I said Eddie Kingston sacrificing himself was awesome, but what would he shield Jon from ? Some sparklers you get at the corner store 😅 This ending really is unfortunate #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/lSLAEiN2uF— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) March 8, 2021
Double Check Those Orders!
prevnext
When you order your explosives from Wish#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/fsw8W9Pn8k— Sudesh Sookdeo (@Seiryuki2002) March 8, 2021
"Eddie Passed Out from Lack of Oxygen"
prev
Eddie passed out from lack of oxygen from the sparklers & smoke bombs lol #AEWRevolution2021 #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/DvKM38VhaV— jim abrams (@heshere316) March 8, 2021