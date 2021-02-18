AEW's Updated Lineup for Revolution 2021

✖

AEW's first pay-per-view of 2021 — Revolution — is scheduled for March 7 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Only a couple of matches had been confirmed heading into this week's episode of Dynamite, but by the end of the show fans officially knew a sizable chunk of the card. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will headline the show in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, a stipulation Omega personally picked for their AEW World Championship rematch. This will be the first time AEW has had a match of this kind since launching in 2019, and the stipulation was introduced in the hardcore wrestling scene via the Japanese Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling promotion in the 90s.

The Young Bucks successfully retained their tag titles against Santana & Ortiz during the show, and will now face two other Inner Circle members in Chris Jericho and MJF. The Bucks have been showing over the past month that they have issues with The Good Brothers, which could lead to a betrayal at the pay-per-view.

Hangman Page followed up on last week's contract signing by revealing he'll be facing Matt Hardy at the pay-per-view. The winner gets all of the loser's profits for the first quarter of 2021, much to "Big Money Matt's" chagrin.

Finally, Cody Rhodes announced that there will be a six-man ladder match during the show dubbed the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The winner gets a TNT Championship match, and the first three competitors were confirmed to be Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and a returning Penta El Zero Miedo.

Check out the full card for Revolution below: