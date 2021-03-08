AEW Revolution: Jon Moxley Makes Fun of Final Explosion After Show Ends
The final moments of AEW's Revolution pay-per-view were supposed to end on an emotional moment, as Eddie Kingston ran into the ring to protect a handcuffed Jon Moxley as the ring was rigged to explode. Unfortunately, the blast that went off was a little lackluster, leading to fans booing inside Daily's Place Amphitheater. The show went off the air with both Moxley and Kingston selling the injury, which clashed with how small the blast really was.
After the show ended, Moxley stopped selling the blast and grabbed a microphone, poking fun at the situation.
What a rib. #AEW #AewRevolution pic.twitter.com/zl3gWIwO6V— Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 8, 2021
"Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b—, but he can't make an exploding ring worth a s—!" Moxley said. "I've seen more dangerous s— on MTV's Ridiculousness, what the f— was that?"
“@KennyOmegamanX may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shot.” - Jon Moxley #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/sAGVrNYnyu— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 8, 2021
Moxley addressing the crowd after the show. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/7gwKwdNutH— justbryan (@justbryan6) March 8, 2021
Check out the full results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Miro & Kip Sabian def. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Scorpio Sky def. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Christian Cage Signs with AEW
- Sting & Darby Allin def. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)