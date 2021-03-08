AEW Revolution: Jon Moxley Makes Fun of Final Explosion After Show Ends

✖

The final moments of AEW's Revolution pay-per-view were supposed to end on an emotional moment, as Eddie Kingston ran into the ring to protect a handcuffed Jon Moxley as the ring was rigged to explode. Unfortunately, the blast that went off was a little lackluster, leading to fans booing inside Daily's Place Amphitheater. The show went off the air with both Moxley and Kingston selling the injury, which clashed with how small the blast really was.

After the show ended, Moxley stopped selling the blast and grabbed a microphone, poking fun at the situation.

"Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b—, but he can't make an exploding ring worth a s—!" Moxley said. "I've seen more dangerous s— on MTV's Ridiculousness, what the f— was that?"

