AEW Sells Out Boston and Philadelphia TV Tapings

Another AEW on sale, another first day sell out.

On Friday, AEW put two events on sale. The shows, which will be held in Boston and Philadelphia, will be the company’s second and third television broadcasts on TNT. AEW had previously put their first TNT broadcast, scheduled for Washington, D.C., on sale and sold out.

The Boston event will take place at Boston University’s Agganis Arena on Wednesday, October 9th. The arena is set-up for 4,500 seats and sold out in 57 minutes according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. It was noted that the sell out probably would have been even faster but there were some technical problems with the ticketing agency.

The Boston TNT broadcast, the second on the network, will feature Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears and The Young Bucks vs. The Private Party. The tag team match will be the first in AEW’s tag team tournament to crown their inaugural champions.

The October 16th show in Philadelphia will be held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center and is set up for 7,700 fans. The event sold out in a little more than one hour. According to Meltzer, the first 6,500 tickets sold in 45 minutes.

The Philadelphia event is advertised to feature the first title defense for the inaugural AEW Champion, who will be crowned in a couple of weeks at AEW All Out in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will also feature a defense of the AEW Women’s Championship. The first women’s champion will be crowned on the company’s inaugural TNT broadcast on October 2nd.

We don’t know where the fourth TNT event and beyond will be held yet, though the locations should be announced soon as the company will look to continue on their early momentum of same day sell outs.

AEW is reportedly using the metrics from B/R Live, noting the cities where they are getting the most streams, to make the decisions on where to hold their first events. It’s a wise strategy that so far has paid off.