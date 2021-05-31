AEW Double or Nothing: Sammy Guevara Wins Stadium Stampede for The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle stood victorious at the end of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night, defeating The Pinnacle in the second-ever Stadium Stampede match. The bout saw the 10 men battle all throughout TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (including Coach Urban Meyer's office) eventually leading to Sammy Guevara chasing Shawn Spears into Daily's Place with a golf cart. Guevara and Spears were the only two who made it all the way back to the ring, and battled for a bit before Guevara stomped Spears' face into a chair wedged between two of the turnbuckles. He then nailed a 630 Splash from the top rope to score the pin.
Some of the highlights from the match included Konnan making a surprise appearance, Jake Hager chokeslamming Wardlow through storage equipment, Chris Jericho and MJF bashing each other through the Jaguars' team offices and the pair battling among the fans inside Daily's Place's upper deck. With the win, The Inner Circle will not be forced to break up as a faction.
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho
- Hangman Page def. Brian Cage
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
- Casino Battle Royale: Jungle Boy def. Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
- Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro def. Lance Archer
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker def. Hikaru Shida
- Sting & Darby Allin def. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- The Inner Circle def. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede)