AEW Double or Nothing: Sammy Guevara Wins Stadium Stampede for The Inner Circle

✖

The Inner Circle stood victorious at the end of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night, defeating The Pinnacle in the second-ever Stadium Stampede match. The bout saw the 10 men battle all throughout TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (including Coach Urban Meyer's office) eventually leading to Sammy Guevara chasing Shawn Spears into Daily's Place with a golf cart. Guevara and Spears were the only two who made it all the way back to the ring, and battled for a bit before Guevara stomped Spears' face into a chair wedged between two of the turnbuckles. He then nailed a 630 Splash from the top rope to score the pin.

Some of the highlights from the match included Konnan making a surprise appearance, Jake Hager chokeslamming Wardlow through storage equipment, Chris Jericho and MJF bashing each other through the Jaguars' team offices and the pair battling among the fans inside Daily's Place's upper deck. With the win, The Inner Circle will not be forced to break up as a faction.

Jericho hit MJF with Shad Khan pic.twitter.com/3efLsGtqdS — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 31, 2021