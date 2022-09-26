AEW Star Teases Wrestling Future With Cryptic Tweet

It's been an unprecedented year for All Elite Wrestling. While the young promotion had been able to retain just about every one of its desired roster members for its first three years of existence, 2022 saw AEW lose many stars of varying placement on the card. The year kicked off with Cody Rhodes losing his TNT Title to Sammy Guevara in what would end up being his final AEW appearance ahead of his defection to World Wrestling Entertainment. Come the summer, AEW had lost both Bobby Fish and Malakai Black due to failed renegotiations and a granted a "conditional release," respectively.

Now, another star is seemingly flirting with an imminent exit. Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to post a singular hourglass emoji.

This has sparked some speculation that the former NXT Champion is counting down his days on his AEW contract. That said, Andrade may find himself counting for a while, as he indicated in a prior interview that he's on AEW's books until Summer 2024.

"Now I have a three-year contract with the AEW. I've only been with them for half a year," Andrade said in Fall 2021. "I'm looking for the most important championships with them because I didn't get that opportunity in WWE and, in this new company, I want those opportunities."

Since debuting in AEW in June 2021, Andrade has never truly found his footing. He first appeared as a client of Vickie Guerrero, but the partnership would be nullified just weeks later. From there, Andrade would align himself with Chavo Guerrero, which again would only last for mere weeks. The 32-year-old wrestler has been keen on forming a faction for months, going after the likes of Fenix and Pentagon, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade, but nothing ever materialized into a long-term group.

That began to change at AEW Double or Nothing this past May, where Andrade's long-time tag partner and friend Rush debuted by his side. Andrade and Rush have since reunited Los Ingobernables, a faction formed in 2014 by the two men in CMLL. The group saw roaring success in its spin-off sector for NJPW, Los Ingobernables de Japón, as led by Tetsuya Naito. Rush began to take ownership of Los Ingobernables back during his Ring of Honor run, forming La Facción Ingobernable alongside Dragon Lee and Kenny King. La Facción Ingobernable shirts have been donned by both Andrade and Rush on recent episodes of AEW television.

Andrade previously had an infamously messy exit from WWE. The superstar reportedly requested his release on multiple occasions but was not granted it until March 2021. Even while he's been outside of WWE, Andrade has made his distaste for his former employer clear, tweeting a blunt "Fu... WWE !!!!!" in October 2021.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Andrade's AEW future.