AEW Stars Revealed for New Carpool Karaoke Season

Apple TV+ just revealed fans are getting a brand new season of the hit series Carpool Karaoke, and the reveal of the new season's roster contained a massive surprise for wrestling fans. The next season hits Apple TV+ on May 27th, and when it does fans will be able to see some of their favorite All Elite Wrestling stars featured in an episode. That includes AEW favorites like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Ruby Soho, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and you can get a glimpse of their episode in the full trailer below.

MJF is in a car with Soho and Hobbs singing along to Frank Sinatra, while Cage, Baker, Punk, and Danielson attempt to keep things moving in a Pedal Wagon and can later be seen in a car singing along to some songs as well. We can't wait to see the full episode, and you can stream the series when it hits in a few weeks.

Carpool Karaoke also revealed the rest of the season's lineup, which includes Marvel's Shang-Chi stars Jessica Henwick and Simu Liu, the cast of The White Lotus, Saweetie and Anitta, the D'Amelio Family, and Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel. The whole series will now be available on Apple TV+ as well in addition to the new season.

In the past Carpool Karaoke has featured stars like Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson, and even Kermit the Frog. Hopefully, more AEW stars can get into the mix next season, because we all know we have to see an episode eventually starring Swerve and Danhausen, right? It's gotta happen.

Are you excited for AEW on Carpool Karaoke? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and TV with me Twitter @MattAguilarCB!