AEW Dynamite: Sting and Darby Allin Get Revenge on Team Taz, Cause Taz to Drop an S-Bomb on Commentary

After weeks of getting jumped by Team Taz, Sting and Darby Allin picked up some sweet revenge on this week's AEW Dynamite. Brian Cae & Ricky Starks picked up a tag team victory over the Varsity Blondes early in the show, but Sting caused the power to go out mid-celebration. A video then played on the big screen, showing Sting recovering Allin from the body bag Cage and Starks had shoved him in and dragged him around the parking lot weeks prior.

Sting then arrived on the entrance ramp carrying around another body bag, this time with Taz's son Hook inside. This caused Taz to shout "what the hell kinda s— is [this]!"

That is not @DarbyAllin in that body bag #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NpEaAac9oW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 25, 2021

Allin arrived by ziplining his way down to the ring and started swinging his skateboard at the heels. "The Icon" hit the ring and delivered a Sting Splash and a Scorpion Death Drop to Cage.

