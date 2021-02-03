AEW Suspends FTR Following Their Attack on Jurassic Express Last Week
After Jungle Boy defeated Dax Harwood in a standout singles match on last week's AEW Dynamite, the members of FTR ruthlessly attacked both JB and Luchasaurus. The former tag team champions went so far as to cut the horns off of Luchasaurus' mask before leaving the scene. AEW announced this week that the company is suspending Harwood and Cash Wheeler (in storyline) as punishment for the attack, and now they'll no longer take part in Beach Break's tag team battle royale tonight. Had they won that match, FTR would have earned the rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.
The pair have since responded to the announcement. Needless to say, they're not happy.
Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021
"It was stupid that we had to fight in this thing to win our shot at the AEW World Tag Team belts in the first place. But calling this decision 'stupid' is an insult to all the dumbasses around the world," Harwood tweeted.
#FTR laid out #JurassicExpress post-match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/Nw3OZ5hnRc
Meanwhile, Luchasaurus is dead-set on revenge.
Vengeance pic.twitter.com/lkXg4Cyexm— Luchasaurus (@luchasaurus) January 28, 2021
With FTR out, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark will take part in tonight's match. Check out the full card for AEW's Beach Break below:
- Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix
- Tag Team Battle Royale (Winner Gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution — Young Bucks, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Jurassic Express, Private Party, Top Flight, The Acclaimed, Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager, Chris Jericho & MJF, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Santana & Ortiz
- Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston (Lumberjack Match)
- Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project
- The Wedding of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford