AEW Suspends FTR Following Their Attack on Jurassic Express Last Week

After Jungle Boy defeated Dax Harwood in a standout singles match on last week's AEW Dynamite, the members of FTR ruthlessly attacked both JB and Luchasaurus. The former tag team champions went so far as to cut the horns off of Luchasaurus' mask before leaving the scene. AEW announced this week that the company is suspending Harwood and Cash Wheeler (in storyline) as punishment for the attack, and now they'll no longer take part in Beach Break's tag team battle royale tonight. Had they won that match, FTR would have earned the rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

The pair have since responded to the announcement. Needless to say, they're not happy.

Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021

"It was stupid that we had to fight in this thing to win our shot at the AEW World Tag Team belts in the first place. But calling this decision 'stupid' is an insult to all the dumbasses around the world," Harwood tweeted.

Meanwhile, Luchasaurus is dead-set on revenge.

With FTR out, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark will take part in tonight's match. Check out the full card for AEW's Beach Break below: