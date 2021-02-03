AEW Beach Break and NXT's Feb. 3 Full Lineups: Edge, Huge Six-Man Tag Match

By Connor Casey

This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling looks like a fun one. On NXT you have Edge's surprise arrival on the brand and three Dusty Cup tournament matches. Meanwhile, AEW has its next special episode of Dynamite — Beach Breakfeaturing the continuation of the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley feud, a wedding, a lumberjack match and a tag team battle royale to determine a new matchup and this year's Revolution pay-per-view.

Both shows look great, but which one will you be watching live as it happens? Let us know in the comments below!

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix

Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will team up once again, this time to take on Jon Moxley and two-thirds of Death Triangle.

prevnext

Tag Team Battle Royal

AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royale, and the winners will get to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution on March 7.

Here's the full list of teams confirmed:

  • The Young Bucks (if they win, they pick their opponents for the pay-per-view)
  • FTR
  • Jurassic Express
  • Private Party 
  • Top Flight
  • Chris Jericho & MJF
  • Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
  • Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
  • Santana & Ortiz
  • The Acclaimed
prevnext

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

The NWA star has been hunting down Dr. Baker ever since Baker attacked her backstage. 

prevnext

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's Weddning

The long-awaited wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will finally take place during the episode. Miro will be the best man, and Chuck Taylor will be free from his servitude as soon as the ceremony is over.

prevnext

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston (Lumberjack Match)

Kingston beat Archer last week thanks to an outside assist from The Bunny. But the "Murderhawk Monster" will get a chance at revenge as various members of the roster surround the ring

prevnext

Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project

Hardy is the latest to try and recruit Page, this time by offering to be his manager like with Private Party. Whether or not "The Kingmaker" can actually get Hangman to side with him remains to be seen.

prevnext

Edge's NXT Debut

Edge casually announced on Tuesday night that he'll appear on this week's NXT. Which current NXT star decides to step up and get in the 11-time world champion's face remains to be seen.

prevnext

Dusty Cup Tournament

0comments

This week's matches in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic includes Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher and Lucha House Party vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Over on the women's side, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for a spot in the finals at NXT's upcoming Valentine's Day TakeOver event.

prev
Start the Conversation

of