AEW Beach Break and NXT's Feb. 3 Full Lineups: Edge, Huge Six-Man Tag Match

This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling looks like a fun one. On NXT you have Edge's surprise arrival on the brand and three Dusty Cup tournament matches. Meanwhile, AEW has its next special episode of Dynamite — Beach Break — featuring the continuation of the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley feud, a wedding, a lumberjack match and a tag team battle royale to determine a new matchup and this year's Revolution pay-per-view. Both shows look great, but which one will you be watching live as it happens? Let us know in the comments below!

Tag Team Battle Royal The rules have been set for next week's Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships next week.

If the @YoungBucks win - They get to handpick ANY team to fight at #AEWRevolution. pic.twitter.com/0UQwHhDfio — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021 AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royale, and the winners will get to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution on March 7. Here's the full list of teams confirmed: The Young Bucks (if they win, they pick their opponents for the pay-per-view)

FTR

Jurassic Express

Private Party

Top Flight

Chris Jericho & MJF

Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager

Santana & Ortiz

The Acclaimed

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa After weeks of taunting & brawling, these two will finally collide in singles competition at BEACH BREAK! It's Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. w/ @RebelTanea vs. @thunderrosa22.

Tickets are on-sale NOW at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/Z3spD6PtLk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021 The NWA star has been hunting down Dr. Baker ever since Baker attacked her backstage.

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's Weddning You are cordially invited to the wedding of @thePenelopeFord & @TheKipSabian LIVE at Beach Break on Wednesday, February 3rd!

Get your tickets to the wedding of the year at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/xCKYn1hnYP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021 The long-awaited wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will finally take place during the episode. Miro will be the best man, and Chuck Taylor will be free from his servitude as soon as the ceremony is over.

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston (Lumberjack Match) Tonight on #AEWDynamite 👑🔪 pic.twitter.com/1jX97Ir4tk — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) February 3, 2021 Kingston beat Archer last week thanks to an outside assist from The Bunny. But the "Murderhawk Monster" will get a chance at revenge as various members of the roster surround the ring

Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project After #AEWDynamite last week, Hangman & I spoke again, our talk was eye-opening, we'll show it to you tomorrow on Dynamite. Hangman & I agree that Chaos Project should be punished for crashing a child's birthday. My buddy @TonyKhan has booked us a tag match against them tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HO5LJlxa5C — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 3, 2021 Hardy is the latest to try and recruit Page, this time by offering to be his manager like with Private Party. Whether or not "The Kingmaker" can actually get Hangman to side with him remains to be seen.

Edge's NXT Debut In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021 Edge casually announced on Tuesday night that he'll appear on this week's NXT. Which current NXT star decides to step up and get in the 11-time world champion's face remains to be seen.