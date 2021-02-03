AEW Beach Break and NXT's Feb. 3 Full Lineups: Edge, Huge Six-Man Tag Match
This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling looks like a fun one. On NXT you have Edge's surprise arrival on the brand and three Dusty Cup tournament matches. Meanwhile, AEW has its next special episode of Dynamite — Beach Break — featuring the continuation of the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley feud, a wedding, a lumberjack match and a tag team battle royale to determine a new matchup and this year's Revolution pay-per-view.
Both shows look great, but which one will you be watching live as it happens? Let us know in the comments below!
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix
Your main event at BEACH BREAK!#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX teams with the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG to face @BASTARDPAC, @JonMoxley & @ReyFenixMX. Tickets go on-sale this Monday via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/nPrODGHX9D— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will team up once again, this time to take on Jon Moxley and two-thirds of Death Triangle.
.@JonMoxley understands the circumstances involved.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
But, at Beach Break next Wednesday - a fight is still a fight.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Rbb789zknA
Tag Team Battle Royal
The rules have been set for next week's Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships next week.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
If the @YoungBucks win - They get to handpick ANY team to fight at #AEWRevolution. pic.twitter.com/0UQwHhDfio
AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royale, and the winners will get to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution on March 7.
Here's the full list of teams confirmed:
- The Young Bucks (if they win, they pick their opponents for the pay-per-view)
- FTR
- Jurassic Express
- Private Party
- Top Flight
- Chris Jericho & MJF
- Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
- Santana & Ortiz
- The Acclaimed
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
After weeks of taunting & brawling, these two will finally collide in singles competition at BEACH BREAK! It's Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. w/ @RebelTanea vs. @thunderrosa22.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
Tickets are on-sale NOW at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/Z3spD6PtLk
The NWA star has been hunting down Dr. Baker ever since Baker attacked her backstage.
Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's Weddning
You are cordially invited to the wedding of @thePenelopeFord & @TheKipSabian LIVE at Beach Break on Wednesday, February 3rd!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
Get your tickets to the wedding of the year at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/xCKYn1hnYP
The long-awaited wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will finally take place during the episode. Miro will be the best man, and Chuck Taylor will be free from his servitude as soon as the ceremony is over.
Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston (Lumberjack Match)
Tonight on #AEWDynamite 👑🔪 pic.twitter.com/1jX97Ir4tk— The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) February 3, 2021
Kingston beat Archer last week thanks to an outside assist from The Bunny. But the "Murderhawk Monster" will get a chance at revenge as various members of the roster surround the ring
Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project
After #AEWDynamite last week, Hangman & I spoke again, our talk was eye-opening, we’ll show it to you tomorrow on Dynamite. Hangman & I agree that Chaos Project should be punished for crashing a child’s birthday. My buddy @TonyKhan has booked us a tag match against them tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HO5LJlxa5C— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 3, 2021
Hardy is the latest to try and recruit Page, this time by offering to be his manager like with Private Party. Whether or not "The Kingmaker" can actually get Hangman to side with him remains to be seen.
Edge's NXT Debut
In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021
Edge casually announced on Tuesday night that he'll appear on this week's NXT. Which current NXT star decides to step up and get in the 11-time world champion's face remains to be seen.
Dusty Cup Tournament
#UndisputedERA and @NXTCiampa & Timothy Thatcher are ready for war tonight on #WWENXT!#DustyClassic Quarterfinals | 8/7 C on @USA_Network https://t.co/oeQdVlfbkG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2021
This week's matches in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic includes Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher and Lucha House Party vs. Legado Del Fantasma
Over on the women's side, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for a spot in the finals at NXT's upcoming Valentine's Day TakeOver event.