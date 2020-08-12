AEW Fans Praise the Final Version of the TNT Championship
Hours before this week's AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling debuted the finalized version of the AEW TNT Championship. The title's design was panned by fans when it was first unveiled at Double or Nothing, but the company quickly confirmed that the COVID-19 had slowed down the belt's production and that the initial version Cody Rhodes won was actually an unfinished version. The new title has the same plates as before but with a gold finish and quite a bit more detail across the board. Rhodes will defend the new version of the title for the first time tonight against Scorpio Sky.
After seeing the new title, fans quickly took to Twitter and gave a consensus that it looked much better. Let us know what you think of the new look in the comments below!
#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW
Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020
Worth The Wait
Ight the finished design of the TNT Championship looks fucking great.
Was definitely worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/uJvzYz9Npv— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 12, 2020
Straight Fire
THIS IS THE OFFICIAL TNT CHAMPIONSHIP BELT.
🔥 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aNOc2rbm8x— 🔥 💀 🔥 (@The_Realest3_) August 12, 2020
Must say. The finished TNT championship is hot as hell. I’d take it to dinner. #AEWDynamite— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 12, 2020
Magnificent
This finished version of the AEW TNT Championship looks so beautiful, magnificent and outstanding! Amazing result! The design itself makes me take this more than the Universal Championship. pic.twitter.com/Cg8dpZXBki— 👻🎭🌸Empress of Sole Survivor|女帝🌞🤡👻 (@AsukaCityRP) August 12, 2020
Side-by-Side Comparison
Beauty
What a beauty. #TNTChampionship #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/IYhogPl1NZ— SecludedSullivan (@sullivan2299) August 12, 2020
Upgrade
THE NEW/UPGRADED AEW TNT Championship is absolutely gorgeous— Keegan Dimitrijevic 🇨🇦 (@KeeganSpectator) August 12, 2020
Pretty, Pretty Good
that new & improved #TNTChampionship belt looks:
🤩🤩💎💎@AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/gbCxpDkLQR— Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.