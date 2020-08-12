AEW Fans Praise the Final Version of the TNT Championship

Hours before this week's AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling debuted the finalized version of the AEW TNT Championship. The title's design was panned by fans when it was first unveiled at Double or Nothing, but the company quickly confirmed that the COVID-19 had slowed down the belt's production and that the initial version Cody Rhodes won was actually an unfinished version. The new title has the same plates as before but with a gold finish and quite a bit more detail across the board. Rhodes will defend the new version of the title for the first time tonight against Scorpio Sky.

After seeing the new title, fans quickly took to Twitter and gave a consensus that it looked much better. Let us know what you think of the new look in the comments below!