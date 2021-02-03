AEW's Tony Khan Gives a Storyline Reason Why Jon Moxley Is Wrestling for New Japan Again

✖

Jon Moxley made his long-awaited return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling programming last week when he appeared on the latest NJPW Strong episode and finally confronted Kenta. The Bullet Club member earned the opportunity to challenge for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship months ago, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Moxley was unable to leave for Japan and defend his title. Strong was established last year as New Japan's US-based product, but AEW had previously prevented its wrestlers from popping up on the show given its filmed and broadcast here in the United States. The long-awaited match between Moxley and Kenta will now take place at The New Beginning USA pay-per-view event on Feb. 26.

During his latest paid advertisement on Impact Wrestling, AEW president Tony Khan actually took the opportunity to explain why (in storyline) he was letting Moxley appear on Strong and at the upcoming event.

"I know that I upset a lot of people here at Impact last week with my comments, that the games I play here for fun and frankly out of spite are like a fantasy league to me," Khan said. "Like my own personal wrestling fantasy league. You might not like it, but the fact is I'm starting to make decisions I never would have made before. I'm letting Jon Moxley go to New Japan for the first time in almost a year and defend his title. Would I have done that before you came here and pissed me off? Probably not."

The issues between Khan and Impact started back at the December Winter Is Coming special, where Don Callis interfered in the AEW World Championship match and helped Kenny Omega dethrone Moxley. Omega and Callis then took the world title with them to Impact, quickly aligning themselves with The Good Brothers. The trio have since started popping up and competing for both companies.

As a response, Khan sent Matt Hardy and Private Party to start appearing on Impact. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen won their Impact debut against James Storm and Chris Sabin (with an assist from Jerry Lynn, who was sitting at ringside with Khan), earning themselves a shot at the Good Brothers' Impact World Tag Team Championships at the upcoming No Surrender event.

