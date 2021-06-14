AEW's Tony Khan Responds to Triple H's Recent Controversial Comments About WWE's Women's Division

✖

Triple H was asked during a media conference call late last week about the possibility of running another all-women wrestling event similar to 2018's Evolution pay-per-view. He didn't seem particularly keen on the idea, saying that true equality is found in having both men and women wrestle on the same show rather than dividing them. He also added, "the best female performers in the world are in WWE, and if they're not, they want to be." This prompted responses from the likes of Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo. AEW president Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio on Friday and responded to "The Game."

"I think we already had, in my opinion, the best roster in wrestling," Khan said (h/t Cageside Seats). "And I don't think there is anything wrong with - look, everybody's building their own roster. They're gonna have good feelings about the people they work with. I don't think there is anything wrong with saying you think you have the best show or the best company. I think where people got offended yesterday was when he [Triple H] said everybody wants to work there.

"People are confusing the two things," he added. "If you want to say, 'Hey, I think my show is the best. I think our product's the best,' there's nothing wrong with that. You should feel that way. That's good. But when you say 'Everybody wants to work here, anybody of any value wants to work here,' that's just not true. It's crazy. There's plenty of people that work in AEW that have no interest in working there. And I think the champion [Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.] made it pretty clear yesterday with what she tweeted."

