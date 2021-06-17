AEW Teases New Championship Coming Soon
Between AEW's "Welcome Back" Tour, the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, the launch of AEW Rampage, the company's first show in New York City and the upcoming move to TBS, the Jacksonville-based promotion has a boatload of monumental events on the horizon. And based on a photo posted late Wednesday night it looks like fans can expect one more. AEW's official Twitter account posted an extreme close-up of what looks like a new championship, leading to speculation that the company is either getting women's tag team championships or trios championships — both of which have been talked about in the past.
"Yes there is [talk of introducing the trios titles] but it won't be in 2020," AEW president Tony Khan said back in December. "If it happens, it will most likely be in 2021. I've been seriously thinking about it. I think there's a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams. I would like to get through 2020, I'd like to get to Beach Break and moving towards Revolution but I definitely think it is something on my agenda. And it's something I've been talking about for a long time and thinking about."
A quick glance at the AEW roster shows just how many potential trios there could be:
- Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo)
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
- Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook)
- The Factory
- The Nightmare Family
- The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)
- The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) and Orange Cassidy
- Hangman Page and any combination of The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Alan "V" Angels, Preston "10" Vance)
- Any combination of The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz)
- Any combination of The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, FTR)
- Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Matt Hardy, The Butcher & The Blade
AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes made a not-so-subtle hint that the titles would be on the way during a media conference call ahead of this year's Double or Nothing.
Cody asked if there will be a TBS Championship.
Cody: That has not been discussed. Another title, a lot of people can guess what it is (hint: we have a lot of teams on the roster!), has been discussed for the near future #AEW #DoubleOrNothing— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) May 27, 2021