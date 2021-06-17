AEW Teases New Championship Coming Soon

✖

Between AEW's "Welcome Back" Tour, the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, the launch of AEW Rampage, the company's first show in New York City and the upcoming move to TBS, the Jacksonville-based promotion has a boatload of monumental events on the horizon. And based on a photo posted late Wednesday night it looks like fans can expect one more. AEW's official Twitter account posted an extreme close-up of what looks like a new championship, leading to speculation that the company is either getting women's tag team championships or trios championships — both of which have been talked about in the past.

"Yes there is [talk of introducing the trios titles] but it won't be in 2020," AEW president Tony Khan said back in December. "If it happens, it will most likely be in 2021. I've been seriously thinking about it. I think there's a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams. I would like to get through 2020, I'd like to get to Beach Break and moving towards Revolution but I definitely think it is something on my agenda. And it's something I've been talking about for a long time and thinking about."

A quick glance at the AEW roster shows just how many potential trios there could be:

Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo)

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook)

The Factory

The Nightmare Family

The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) and Orange Cassidy

Hangman Page and any combination of The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Alan "V" Angels, Preston "10" Vance)

Any combination of The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz)

Any combination of The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, FTR)

Matt Hardy & Private Party

Matt Hardy, The Butcher & The Blade

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes made a not-so-subtle hint that the titles would be on the way during a media conference call ahead of this year's Double or Nothing.