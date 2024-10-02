AEW x Warner Bros. Discovery: Shocking Streaming Details Within New TV Deal Revealed

All Elite Wrestling's television rights renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to be announced imminently. AEW's in-ring content, namely in the form of flagship series AEW Dynamite, has been a weekly staple of WBD's TNT and TBS since it premiered in Fall 2019. In the five years since then, AEW has added AEW Rampage and AEW Collision to its weekly slate of programming on Warner networks, but the two parties have yet to extend the duration of their initial five-year deal. As the midnight hour of that December 31st, 2024 deadline rapidly approaches, AEW President Tony Khan has assured fans that AEW on TNT and TBS is here to stay, and that all that is left is to cross some t's and dot some i's on the new Warner Bros. Discovery deal.

Shock Details of AEW's New TV Contract Revealed

(Photo: AEW, WBD)

AEW content is set to become available in more homes than ever before.

As reported by Fightful Select, both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will be broadcast on their television networks, TBS and TNT respectively, while also being simulcast on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service. This change takes effect in January 2025. TruTV, another Warner Bros. Discovery network that was previously reported to be involved in AEW's next television deal, was not mentioned. AEW Rampage, which has been rumored to be on the chopping block, was also not included.

It was added that there will be "some integration" of AEW pay-per-view events on Max, but it was not specified whether AEW pay-per-views will be included with a general Max subscription, will be available for a higher tier, or will simply be a discounted purchase altogether.

AEW President Tony Khan has championed AEW content migrating to a streaming service for years now and especially advocated for it throughout various 2024 interviews.

"We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max," Khan said in an interview earlier this year. "It would be tremendous."

AEW celebrates five years of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS with a special anniversary episode. Early speculation is that this extension with Warner Bros. Discovery and integration into Max will be announced on the broadcast.

AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.