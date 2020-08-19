Why Isn't AEW Dynamite on TNT Tonight?

By Connor Casey

If you're tuning in to TNT at 8 p.m. ET this week for your weekly dose of AEW Dynamite, you're in for a rude awakening. Due to the ongoing 2020 NBA Playoffs, TNT has bumped AEW off its usual timeslot in favor of two first-round matchups involving the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks. This week's Dynamite will instead take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT. This marks the first Wednesday without an episode of Dynamite since late last December.

Unfortunately, this will not be the first schedule shake-up for the company as a result of the NBA's postseason. You can see the full rundown of all the changes below:

Members of AEW's roster have taken to social media throughout the week to remind fans of the schedule change.

Here's the full lineup for the special Saturday night episode:

  • AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee
  • The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Dark Order (Five, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)
  • The Lucha Bros. and The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express
  • Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final: The Nightmare Sisters vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
  • FTR vs. Private Party
  • Darby Allin vs. TBD
To compensate for the lack of programming tonight, AEW is scheduled to release the first half of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view for free on its YouTube channel.

On top of the schedule changes, AEW is also preparing for the 2020 All Out pay-per-view. So far the only match confirmed for the Sept. 5 show is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF.

Will you still be watching Dynamite this week even though it's on a different night? Let us know your thoughts on the changes in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

