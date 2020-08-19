Why Isn't AEW Dynamite on TNT Tonight?

✖

If you're tuning in to TNT at 8 p.m. ET this week for your weekly dose of AEW Dynamite, you're in for a rude awakening. Due to the ongoing 2020 NBA Playoffs, TNT has bumped AEW off its usual timeslot in favor of two first-round matchups involving the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks. This week's Dynamite will instead take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT. This marks the first Wednesday without an episode of Dynamite since late last December.

Unfortunately, this will not be the first schedule shake-up for the company as a result of the NBA's postseason. You can see the full rundown of all the changes below:

Due to the NBA schedule, #AEWDynamite will make the shifts listed in the graphic below on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AAgtQvvd5b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2020

Members of AEW's roster have taken to social media throughout the week to remind fans of the schedule change.

Here's the full lineup for the special Saturday night episode:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Dark Order (Five, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

The Lucha Bros. and The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express

Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final: The Nightmare Sisters vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

FTR vs. Private Party

Darby Allin vs. TBD

This Saturday on Dynamite - Mr. @ThisBrodieLee has answered the open challenge as he takes on @CodyRhodes with the TNT Championship on the line! Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Iks88EFOgd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 19, 2020

To compensate for the lack of programming tonight, AEW is scheduled to release the first half of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view for free on its YouTube channel.

On top of the schedule changes, AEW is also preparing for the 2020 All Out pay-per-view. So far the only match confirmed for the Sept. 5 show is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF.

Will you still be watching Dynamite this week even though it's on a different night? Let us know your thoughts on the changes in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.