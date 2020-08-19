Why Isn't AEW Dynamite on TNT Tonight?
If you're tuning in to TNT at 8 p.m. ET this week for your weekly dose of AEW Dynamite, you're in for a rude awakening. Due to the ongoing 2020 NBA Playoffs, TNT has bumped AEW off its usual timeslot in favor of two first-round matchups involving the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks. This week's Dynamite will instead take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT. This marks the first Wednesday without an episode of Dynamite since late last December.
Unfortunately, this will not be the first schedule shake-up for the company as a result of the NBA's postseason. You can see the full rundown of all the changes below:
Due to the NBA schedule, #AEWDynamite will make the shifts listed in the graphic below on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AAgtQvvd5b— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2020
Members of AEW's roster have taken to social media throughout the week to remind fans of the schedule change.
Hey, when's #AEWDynamite on again? pic.twitter.com/mkehdUhnDL— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2020
Here's the full lineup for the special Saturday night episode:
- AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee
- The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Dark Order (Five, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)
- The Lucha Bros. and The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express
- Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final: The Nightmare Sisters vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
- FTR vs. Private Party
- Darby Allin vs. TBD
This Saturday on Dynamite - Mr. @ThisBrodieLee has answered the open challenge as he takes on @CodyRhodes with the TNT Championship on the line!
Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Iks88EFOgd— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 19, 2020
To compensate for the lack of programming tonight, AEW is scheduled to release the first half of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view for free on its YouTube channel.
On top of the schedule changes, AEW is also preparing for the 2020 All Out pay-per-view. So far the only match confirmed for the Sept. 5 show is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF.
Will you still be watching Dynamite this week even though it's on a different night? Let us know your thoughts on the changes in the comments below!
