First AEW Women’s World Champion to Be Crowned on TNT Premiere Episode

As AEW continues to build towards its premiere on TNT on Oct. 2, a new match has been announced for the debut live weekly show. Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso broke the news on Thursday that the first AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

“For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers,” AEW’s Brandi Rhodes said. “The AEW women’s championship will be the cornerstone of the women’s division.”

Rhodes had previously stated that the title belt itself will first be shown at the All Out event on Aug. 31. She added in her Sports Illustrated interview that more information on who will be competing for the title will be revealed on an upcoming episode of the The Road to AEW All Out YouTube series.

“The championship will be treated with the utmost respect and prestige,” Rhodes said. “We hope to inspire future female wrestlers to dream of holding such a meaningful title.”

AEW’s female roster includes Rhodes, Allie, Awesome Kong, Bea Priestley, Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Riho and Sadie Gibbs.

The only championship that has been officially introduced in AEW this far is the AEW World Championship. Chris Jericho and Adam Page will face each other for the title at All Out.

A set of tag team championships for both the men and women’s division have also been confirmed by AEW president Tony Khan. The men’s tag titles will be earned via a tournament that will start in the early episodes of the TNT show, with The Best Friends and The Dark Order competing at All Out for a first-round bye in the bracket.

Other matches for All Out that have been announced include Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc and an “Escalera De La Muerte” ladder match between the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and The Young Bucks.