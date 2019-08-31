Photo: AEW Unveils the AEW Women’s World Championship During AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling gave fans their first look at the AEW Women’s World Championship on Saturday night during the All Out pay-per-view.

The inaugural champion will be crowned on AEW’s premiere episode on TNT on Oct. 2. Nyla Rose qualified for the match by winning the Casino Battle Royale at the start of the All Out event.

Along with the AEW World Championship, the company is also planning on introducing world tag team championships for both the men’s and women’s division. The first AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the end of a single-elimination tournament on the Oct. 30 episode of AEW television, which will take place live in Charleston, West Virginia.

Brandi Rhodes, AEW’s chief branding officer, spoke about the strength of the company’s women’s division in a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

“One of the best things about our division is that it’s so very diverse,” Rhodes said. “We have a lot of female wrestlers who bring a lot of different things to the table. I think you’re right that a lot of the Joshi talent hasn’t been seen before, so it’s great to have them on board to show people what they can do. They’ll be mixing with people like Allie and Brit [Baker], who have been on the indy scene for awhile but haven’t really broken through, either. I think it’s going be a nice mix no matter what you like.

“There are a lot of fans who really like that high-flying, fast-moving, hard-hitting action,” she added. “And there are some people who really love to be fully invested in the character work of someone and wondering what’s going to happen next in the story and where it’s going to go. That’s the beauty of what we’re doing. There’s no box that anyone is going to be forced into. They are allowed to be authentically who they are and that will be a recipe for success.”

Photo: Twitter/@Deathmaster780