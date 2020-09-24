Report: Multiple AEW Wrestlers Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

AEW star Lance Archer broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing AEW to shake up its card for the live episode of Dynamite that evening. During the episode Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp released a joint report where they confirmed multiple AEW wrestlers had recently tested positive for the virus. The unnamed wrestlers were present for the Sept. 9 tapings and continued to appear in the weeks that followed all the way up to the most-recent AEW Dark tapings.

"Over the last few months, #AEW has by far had the most extensive COVID-19 protocols among any wrestling companies that chose to run during the pandemic," Alba wrote in a series of tweets. "The conditions of how or where the virus was transmitted is not entirely clear at this time. Hoping everyone affected is OK. It's entirely plausible talent were kept off this week's show for precautionary reasons, and didn't necessarily test positive.

"But we can report there were multiple positive cases in the past couple of weeks involving talent who were present at tapings earlier this month," he added.

Ben Carter, who appeared on this week's AEW Dark and the Late Night Dynamite special on Tuesday night in a match with Scorpio Sky, confirmed on Thursday morning he had tested positive.

Both reporters have reached out for comment from AEW officials, but have yet to hear back. Despite missing Dynamite, Archer seemed confident that his upcoming AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley will still take place on Oct. 14 at the Dynamite anniversary special.

Alba and Sapp reported earlier this week that NXT was dealing with its own issues with the virus, resulting in Performance Center classes getting canceled and creative needing to be changed for television.

